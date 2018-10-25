BLACK SABBATH - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Fairies Wear Boots" - "It's Like Good Old Fashioned Home Cooking; It Just Brings A Smile To Your Face"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo take on Black Sabbath's "Fairies Wear Boots".

Formed in Aston, Birmingham England in 1968 and cited as the pioneers and godfathers of heavy metal, Black Sabbath was founded by Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Ozzy Osbourne and Bill Ward. From humble beginnings, Black Sabbath created a new sound, a new aesthetic, and a new culture – heavy metal. Fifty years later we celebrate the band, their impact on music and the fans that turned Black Sabbath and heavy metal into a global phenomenon.

Check out Ryan and George's unbiased reaction to "War Pigs" from last year: