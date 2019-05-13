BLACK SABBATH Members Reunite With BILL WARD At Grammy Salute To Music Legends In Los Angeles

On May 11th at the Grammy Salute To Music Legends is Los Angeles, Black Sabbath members Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler reunited with former drummer Bill Ward. Black Sabbath was honoured by The Recording Academy with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Rival Sons performed on the night.

The Lifetime Achievement Award honors performers who have made contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording. The award is determined by a vote of The Recording Academy's National Board of Trustees.

Ward celebrated his 71st birthday on May 5th.

Ward posted a short video message on his social media accounts thanking his fans for the birthday wishes and said, “Hi guys. I'd like to thank everyone who wished me a very happy birthday. I definitely appreciate it. I'm 71 years now. So… feels good. Feels good. Thank you very much."

In a recent interview with The Blairing Out With Eric Blair show, Kill Devil Hill / Day Of Errors frontman Jason "Dewey" Bragg confirmed that new music is in the works from Day Of Errors, the three-piece launched by orginal Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward.

Bragg: "I know that we're going in the studio next month to record some more. I believe there will be music to download and/or purchase. Tour, I don't think that's gonna happen, but there will be some music coming out soon. Bill is a phenomenal songwriter.... singer and songwriter. He's written all the lyrics, all the melodies, all the music, all the guitar parts, obviously, the drum parts. It's an inspiration to see someone that you've listened to your whole life, and then you get to actually stand in a room with the guy and watch him perform and write and produce. It's amazing."