BLACK SABBATH - More Video Footage From Final Show Streaming
February 5, 2017, 5 minutes ago
Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, along with touring drummer Tommy Clufetos, wrapped up their nearly 50-year career with the final show of The End tour on Saturday, February 4th, in their hometown of Birmingham, England at the Genting Arena.
The band ran through a string of their classics before calling an end to The End with one of their most-loved classics, “Paranoid”. Fan-filmed video from the show can be found below.
Black Sabbath performed the following classics for one last time:
“Black Sabbath”
“Fairies Wear Boots”
“Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes”
“After Forever”
“Into The Void”
“Snowblind”
“War Pigs”
“N.I.B.”
“Hand Of Doom”
“Supernaut” / “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / “Megalomania”
“Rat Salad”
“Iron Man”
“Dirty Women”
“Children of the Grave”
Encore:
“Paranoid”