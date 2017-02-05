BLACK SABBATH - More Video Footage From Final Show Streaming

Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, along with touring drummer Tommy Clufetos, wrapped up their nearly 50-year career with the final show of The End tour on Saturday, February 4th, in their hometown of Birmingham, England at the Genting Arena.

The band ran through a string of their classics before calling an end to The End with one of their most-loved classics, “Paranoid”. Fan-filmed video from the show can be found below.

Black Sabbath performed the following classics for one last time:

“Black Sabbath”

“Fairies Wear Boots”

“Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes”

“After Forever”

“Into The Void”

“Snowblind”

“War Pigs”

“N.I.B.”

“Hand Of Doom”

“Supernaut” / “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / “Megalomania”

“Rat Salad”

“Iron Man”

“Dirty Women”

“Children of the Grave”

Encore:

“Paranoid”