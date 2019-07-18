BLACK SABBATH - New Limited Edition Vinyl Collection Due In September

On September 6th, Rhino / Warner Bros. will release a new vinyl collection that spans the first eight years of Black Sabbath, with a nine-LP boxed set that includes 180-gram vinyl pressings of the band's eight studio albums from the era, along with a new mono singles collection.

The set also comes with a seven-inch single featuring "Evil Woman (Don't Play Your Games With Me)" and "Wicked World", a single that wasn't originally released in North America. Also included in the set are reproductions of the original tour books from this era.

Black Sabbath: The Vinyl Collection 1970-1978 will be produced in a limited, numbered edition of 3,000 copies. Pre-order is available now via Amazon.

The collection brings together some of the most powerful metal albums ever recorded, including the band's eponymous debut (1970); the multi-platinum landmark Paranoid (1970); the platinum albums Master Of Reality (1971), Vol. 4 (1972) and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973); the gold-certified Sabotage (1975); plus Technical Ecstasy (1976) and Never Say Die! (1978).

These albums contain a long list of metal classics, including: "Black Sabbath", "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "Paranoid", "Sweet Leaf", "Children Of The Grave", "Into The Void", "Changes", "Supernaut", "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath", "Never Say Die" and "Dirty Woman".

The Vinyl Collection 1970-1978 also comes with Monomania, a new compilation of mono versions for several key songs from the Black Sabbath catalog, including edited versions of "Iron Man", "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" and a previously unreleased edit of "Into The Void". In addition to mono versions of studio tracks, Monomania also features a radio ad released in 1970 to promote "Black Sabbath".