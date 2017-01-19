BLACK SABBATH - Recreations Of TONY IOMMI's Original Black Amp, Pedal Launched At NAMM

Of all the guitarists who have played through Laney amps, Black Sabbath riff lord Tony Iommi is surely the most iconic - and now, just in time for the band's final gigs, Laney has issued recreations of the guitar legend's original amp and treble booster rig, as used on the first Black Sabbath album, reports Music Radar. Visit Black Country Customs for further details. And, learn more in the video below.