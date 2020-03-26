BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI, JUDAS PRIEST's RICHIE FAULKNER Featured In New GibsonTV Series, The Conversation; Video
March 26, 2020, 31 minutes ago
This brand new GibsonTV Original Series, The Conversation, gives two artists from similar genres and different generations the chance to sit down and discuss each others journey in the music business.
In this episode, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner sits down with iconic Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi for a one on one about early influences, finding your sound as a guitar player and a number of tails from the road.