BLACK SABBATH Streaming Live "Iron Man" Performance From The End Concert Film; Video

Black Sabbath recently issued their new multi-format release, The End, which captures the final destination of the band's touring adventure - an unforgettable farewell show at the Genting Arena in Black Sabbath’s hometown of Birmingham. Filmed on February 4th, 2017, The End captures the legendary lineup celebrating their storied career, marking the closure of a monumental chapter in rock history. Watch "Iron Man" from the new release below.

The End can be ordered at both Eagle Rock and Music Vaultz.

With a hit packed set list including "Iron Man", "Paranoid", "War Pigs" and many more, the high production values, visual effects and pyrotechnics wowed fans, as the band delivered the most emotionally charged show of their lives. “Because it was Birmingham, it was a special night for us,” said Tony Iommi. “It was great to look out and know that all these people have come to see us. What a great feeling. There’s nothing like it”.

All visual formats feature special bonus material of the band playing a selection of their favorite songs not played on tour. These intimate live sessions at Angelic Studios were recorded in the days after their final live performance, and mark the band’s final studio recordings. Geezer Butler said, “It will never be ‘The End’ for me. I’ll always be a part of Sabbath, and Sabbath will always be a part of me”.

Formats and tracklistings:

DVD+CD and Blu-ray+CD

DVD and Blu-ray tracklisting:

"Black Sabbath"

"Fairies Wear Boots"

"Under The Sun" / "Every Day Comes And Goes"

"After Forever"

"Into The Void"

"Snowblind"

Band Intros

"War Pigs"

"Behind The Wall Of Sleep"

"Bassically / N.I.B."

"Hand Of Doom"

"Supernaut" / "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" / "Megalomania"

"Rat Salad" / Drum Solo

"Iron Man"

"Dirty Women"

"Children Of The Grave"

"Paranoid"

Extras - The Angelic Sessions:

"The Wizard"

"Wicked World"

"Sweet Leaf"

"Tomorrow's Dream"

"Changes"

CD tracklisting - The Angelic Sessions:

"The Wizard"

"Wicked World"

"Sweet Leaf"

"Tomorrow's Dream"

"Changes"

Double CD and Triple Vinyl tracklisting:

Limited Deluxe Collector’s Edition

The End on DVD and Blu-ray:

- The End on double CD

- The Angelic Sessions on CD (all housed in gatefold card sleeves)

- A 32-page perfect bound book on heavyweight stock

- A metal Winged Demon pin badge

- A replica The End tour laminate

- 3 Plectrums (all housed in a DVD-height two piece rigid mirror board box)

