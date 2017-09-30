BLACK SABBATH - The End Of The End US Broadcast Date Announced

Showtime has announced an October 28th broadcast date for Black Sabbath's The End Of The End, which chronicles the final tour from the band that spawned the metal genre. On February 4th, 2017, Black Sabbath stormed the stage in their hometown of Birmingham, England to play the 81st and final triumphant gig of The End tour. This monumental show brought down the curtain on a career that spanned almost half a century.

To celebrate the worldwide release of The End Of The End, all ticket holders will receive a free digital edition of new rock magazine Planet Rock on the night of the screening. Issue #3 of Planet Rock magazine salutes the greatest heavy metal band of all time, Black Sabbath, with a special collectors' cover, and an epic 16-page cover story. As the legendary Birmingham band revisit the beginning of their remarkable career with the release of The Ten Year War box set, and celebrate their final tour with new documentary The End Of The End, guitarist Tony Iommi and Planet Rock Editor-in-Chief Phil Alexander dig deep into Sabbath history.

The End Of The End brings fans the up close and personal story of the final, emotionally charged concert, as the band perform hits including "Iron Man”, "Paranoid”, “War Pigs" and many more. Black Sabbath are also seen in the studio, as they deliver unique and exclusive performances of some of their favourite songs not played on the tour, and catch an intimate glimpse into the band's world: the music, relationships and banter, alongside personal anecdotes. The film offers viewers the chance to witness Black Sabbath's swansong. As Ozzy says, "What a journey we've all had. It's fucking amazing."

This is the final word from the greatest heavy metal band of all time. The sold-out performance marked the culmination of a global tour that saw the band play to over one and a half million fans. With their inception in 1968, Black Sabbath pioneered a sound that would form the basis of heavy metal, and to this day continues to influence bands the world over. View the official trailer here.

The film will be distributed to cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing on September 28th and will include the historic final gig as well as unprecedented behind the scenes access to the band, filmed by director Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin: Celebration Day). The End, Live In Birmingham will be released in various formats later this year.