BLACK SABBATH - The Illustrated Lyrics Vol. 2: Songs Of Protest & Apocalypse Now Available

The Royal Publisher Of Oz has announced the availability of its new publication, Black Sabbath - The Illustrated Lyrics Vol. 2: Songs Of Protest & Apocalypse. The book is available for order via the Amazon widget below, or at this location ($5.00 coupon code available).

The second in a series of eight books that explores every lyric from the band’s 1970s canon, Black Sabbath: The Illustrated Lyrics Vol. 2 provides an in-depth examination of Black Sabbath’s best-selling sophomore album, Paranoid.

Included are a complete set of lyrics, a discussion of the mysterious extra titles and early versions, and 200 powerful and haunting images from visionary contemporaries to arcane masters of old.

For decades, Black Sabbath’s lyrics have been misheard, misunderstood and misinterpreted. Here, at last, is the definitive analysis of the band’s soul-searing message and themes, their dark warnings, strident protest songs, and apocalyptic visions of the future! Black Sabbath: The Illustrated Lyrics goes beneath the surface where few have gone before to uncover the truth behind the greatest musical force to ever storm the earth.

Long Island native Joe Bongiorno is the author of the eight-volume book series Black Sabbath: The Illustrated Lyrics. He is the creator of the Star Wars Expanded Universe Timeline, the Royal Timeline of Oz, the X-Files Chronology, and The Royal Publisher of Oz. He's contributed essays for several anthologies by Sequart Books, and is co-editor of The Cyberpunk Nexus: Exploring the Blade Runner Universe.