BLACK SABBATH - The Ultimate Collection 4LP + 2CD Available In August

Townsend Music has listed Black Sabbath - The Ultimate Collection 4LP + 2CD, for release on August 7. This multi-buy includes:

- The Ultimate Collection

- The Ultimate Collection 50th Anniversary Limited Edition 4-Disc Gold Vinyl

31 track double black disc CD and quadruple “crucifold” gold vinyl are compiled from the Andy Pearce re-mastered Black Sabbath albums.

Black Sabbath are arguably the most inﬂuential heavy metal band of all time. The band helped to create the genre with ground breaking releases such as Paranoid, an album that Rolling Stone magazine said “changed music forever”, and called the band “The Beatles of heavy metal”. Time Magazine called Paranoid “the birthplace of heavy metal”.

The band, who have been performing for over 45 years, have to date sold over 75 million records which includes over 24 platinum albums in the UK alone and over 15 million records in the United States. Black Sabbath were inducted into the UK Music Hall Of Fame in 2005 and the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006.

Black Sabbath were formed in Birmingham in 1968 by Ozzy Osbourne (lead vocals), Tony Iommi (guitar), Geezer Butler (bass), and Bill Ward (drums and percussion). Originally formed as a heavy blues-rock band named Earth, the band began incorporating occult and horror-inspired lyrics with tuned-down guitars, changing their name to Black Sabbath and releasing multiple gold and platinum records in the 1970s.

The Ultimate Collection is curated in conjunction with the band, the 31-track collection features the band’s classic songs including "Paranoid", "Iron Man", "War Pigs", "N.I.B." and "The Wizard", as well as choice cuts from their classic albums and is the definitive accompaniment for all Sabbath fans as well as those with a love of hard rock.

Remastered by renowned engineer Andy Pearce (Motörhead, Deep Purple, Lou Reed, Iggy & The Stooges), the Ultimate Collection is available in multiple formats. Alongside the black disc 2-CD and digital/HD formats there’s also a gold vinyl “Crucifold” edition, a heavyweight 4 LP gold vinyl version produced in the shape of the cross.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

CD1 (LP1 & LP2)

"Paranoid"

"Never Say Never"

"Iron Man"

"Black Sabbath"

"Children Of The Grave"

"Fairies Wear Boots"

"Changes"

"Rat Salad"

"Sweet Leaf"

"War Pigs"

"Sabbath Bloody Sabbath"

"Hole In The Sky"

"Symptom Of The Universe"

"Spiral Architect"

"Rock ‘n’ Roll Doctor"

CD2 (LP3 & LP4)

"Dirty Women"

"Evil Woman, Don’t Play Your Games With Me"

"A Hard Road"

"Lord Of This World"

"Into The Void"

"Behind The Wall Of Sleep"

"Snowblind"

"Tomorrow’s Dream"

"N.I.B."

"Electric Funeral"

"Embryo"

"Wicked World"

"It’s Alright"