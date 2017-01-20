BLACK SABBATH - "The Whole Thing Has Been Guided By Something Else Beyond Us"

Currently on what is supposed to be their final tour, Black Sabbath will play their last two shows in their home town of Birmingham, UK on February 2nd and February 4th. Kerrang! recently caught up with Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler to discuss the band's in their (almost) five decade career and asked if they had any regrets. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Butler: "It's hard to say because I believe in fate, and the whole thing has been guided by something else beyond us. There are things I could be unhappy about — the way we got ripped off in the '70s and stuff like that — but it's all worked its way out. Things happen for a reason, I really believe that, and there's nothing I can change about anything, so I don't really regret anything. And we've always maintained our friendship."

Ozzy: "You're talking about my fucking diary! I've made a fucking idiot of myself so many times. I don't drink anymore. I haven't drunk for four years, I haven't got stoned for four years, but back in the day when I did get stoned, I was constantly making a fucking idiot of myself, falling on my arse or something crazy fucking thing."

Remaining Black Sabbath tour dates:

January

20 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

22 - Manchester, UK - Arena

24 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

26 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

29 - London, UK - The O2

31 - London, UK - The O2

February

2 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena

4 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena

Rare Black Sabbath live audio has been posted on YouTube. The clip below features the band performing at Rugman’s Youth Club in Dumfries, Scotland on November 16th, 1969. The setlist was as follows:

"Black Sabbath"

"Let Me Love You Baby"

"Song For Jim" - Drum Solo - Reprise

"The Warning" (Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation Cover)

"Wicked World"

"Behind The Wall Of Sleep"

"Early One Morning" (Elmore James Cover)

"N.I.B."

"Blue Blooded Man"