BLACK SABBATH – TONY IOMMI And OZZY OSBOURNE Have Grown “Closer” Since Coronavirus Pandemic

The Birmingham Mail caught up with Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi as he kicked off his online auction to help NHS workers battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iommi related: “Neighbors have dropped a note through the door, asking if I want any shopping. They’re looking out for the poor old sod! I think this has brought us all closer. I’m even in touch with Ozzy every day as he gets over his own health problems in LA.”

Iommi is putting “a few things” up for auction to help the Coronavirus Pandemic. His Facebook page has been updated with the following message:

"The Tony Iommi auction to benefit the Birmingham’s Heartlands hospital charity is now live! All items are from Tony's personal stash, all will be autographed, and the winner will get free shipping to wherever, that includes the Epiphone SG guitar! Some of the others include a Japanese DVD set of The End Live In Birmingham, a Dehumanizer 2CD set, and many more!

"You can view all the items for auction here.

"The shipping won’t be next day, but you won't have to pay for it, and all proceeds will go straight to the charity."