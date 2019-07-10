BLACK SABBATH Tribute Band EARTH And LORD BISHOP ROCKS Announce Co-Headlining European Tour
July 10, 2019, an hour ago
US-based Black Sabbath tribute band, Earth, and Lord Bishop Rocks have announced a co-headlining Lords Of The Earth European tour in September as a 50 Years Black Sabbath Celebration.
Lord Bishop Rocks and Earth have teamed up to bring a night of classic rock to audiences young and old alike. Get ready to hear Earth, a Black Sabbath tribute band from New Haven, Connecticut. Playing the best old tunes note for note from the Ozzy era, as they tour alongside Lord Bishop Rocks, a dynamic international trio from America who recently released Heavy 10, featuring music which has influenced the bands own expansive 20-year career.
With the volume set to 11, get ready to hear an eclectic collection of classic rock like you have never heard it before.
Tour dates:
September
17 - Frankfurt, Germany - TBA
18 - Piacenza, Italy - TBA
19 - Zottegem, Belgium - TBA
20 - Werdohl, Germany - Alt Werdohl
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Marias Ballroom
22 - Vaals, Netherlands - Café 't Vereinshoes
23 - Litvinov, Czech Republic - Attic Music Club
24 - Trzcianka, Poland - Cactus Pub
25 - Straubing, Germany - Raven
26 - Louny, Czech Republic - KD Zastávka
27 - Zeliv, Czech Republic - KD Želiv
28 - Alzey, Germany - Oberhaus Alzey