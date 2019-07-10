BLACK SABBATH Tribute Band EARTH And LORD BISHOP ROCKS Announce Co-Headlining European Tour

US-based Black Sabbath tribute band, Earth, and Lord Bishop Rocks have announced a co-headlining Lords Of The Earth European tour in September as a 50 Years Black Sabbath Celebration.

Lord Bishop Rocks and Earth have teamed up to bring a night of classic rock to audiences young and old alike. Get ready to hear Earth, a Black Sabbath tribute band from New Haven, Connecticut. Playing the best old tunes note for note from the Ozzy era, as they tour alongside Lord Bishop Rocks, a dynamic international trio from America who recently released Heavy 10, featuring music which has influenced the bands own expansive 20-year career.

With the volume set to 11, get ready to hear an eclectic collection of classic rock like you have never heard it before.

Tour dates:

September

17 - Frankfurt, Germany - TBA

18 - Piacenza, Italy - TBA

19 - Zottegem, Belgium - TBA

20 - Werdohl, Germany - Alt Werdohl

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Marias Ballroom

22 - Vaals, Netherlands - Café 't Vereinshoes

23 - Litvinov, Czech Republic - Attic Music Club

24 - Trzcianka, Poland - Cactus Pub

25 - Straubing, Germany - Raven

26 - Louny, Czech Republic - KD Zastávka

27 - Zeliv, Czech Republic - KD Želiv

28 - Alzey, Germany - Oberhaus Alzey