BLACK SABBATH - Video For "Killing Yourself To Live" Featuring Rare 1975 Live Footage Posted

A video for Black Sabbath's "Killing Yourself To Live" has been created using the album track and footage from the Santa Monica Civic show in 1975. Check it out below.

Rare Black Sabbath live audio was recently posted on YouTube. The clip below features the band performing at Rugman’s Youth Club in Dumfries, Scotland on November 16th, 1969. The setlist was as follows:

"Black Sabbath"

"Let Me Love You Baby"

"Song For Jim" - Drum Solo - Reprise

"The Warning" (Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation Cover)

"Wicked World"

"Behind The Wall Of Sleep"

"Early One Morning" (Elmore James Cover)

"N.I.B."

"Blue Blooded Man"

Ozzy Osbourne - vocals

Tony Iommi - guitar, flute

Geezer Butler - bass

Bill Ward - drums