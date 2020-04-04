BLACK SABBATH’s Tony Iommi To Hold Auction In Support Of Coronavirus Pandemic
April 4, 2020, an hour ago
Black Sabbath guitar legend Tony Iommi has announced that he will be putting “a few things” up for auction to help the Coronavirus Pandemic. His Facebook page reads:
“We were about to announce a charity Evening With Tony Iommi to raise some money for the Birmingham hospitals, when this awful virus struck. Now as all charitable events have been cancelled, I wanted to still do something to help. So, I’ve put a few things together of my own up for auction. All the money raised will go to the Birmingham’s Heartlands hospital charity. Please! I hope that you can help, they really do need our support ! Without these doctors and nurses, what would we do....we owe them so much!”
The auction will commence this Monday, April 6th. Stay tuned for more information.