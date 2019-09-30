BLACK SABBATH’s “War Pigs” Reworked In New Trailer For The King’s Man

The new trailer for the upcoming film The King’s Man, starring Ralph Fiennes features a reworked version of the Black Sabbath classic “War Pigs”. Check it out below:

Directed by Matthew Vaughn and based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, The King’s Man is described as follows:

“This February, witness the rise of the civilized. Watch the new trailer for The King’s Man now. As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.”