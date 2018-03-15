BLACK SALVATION Release "Breathing Hands" Music Video

German psychedelic, hard rock trio Black Salvation have released a music video for “Breathing Hands”, off the impending full-length album Uncertainty Is Bliss. Watch the Paul Schlesier-directed video below.

Uncertainty Is Bliss is due out April 6th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available here, and digital downloads / streaming services here.

Black Salvation - featuring Uno Bruniusson formerly of In Solitude and Grave Pleasures and currently of Death Alley - challenges the listener to open wide the doors of perception and slowly drift away among their transcendental compositions and deeply hypnotic tales of magic and mysticism. Across eight tracks and over forty minutes, Black Salvation exquisitely blends hard rock, doom, and psychedelia into an intoxicating synthesis of rock 'n' roll alchemy. Uncertainty Is Bliss is surely one of the most captivating rock debuts in years.

Tracklisting:

“In A Casket’s Ride”

“Floating Torpid”

“Breathing Hands”

“The Eye That Breathes”

“Leair”

“A Direction Is Futile”

“Grey River”

“Getting Slowly Lost”

“The Chapel” (Bonus track)

“Follow Me Down” (Bonus track)

"Breathing Hands" video:

“In A Casket’s Ride”: