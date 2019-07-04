BLACK SHEETS OF RAIN - New Album To Feature Guest Appearance From VENOM INC. Frontman TONY DOLAN

Rising UK metal trio, Black Sheets Of Rain, have announced that Venom Inc. frontman Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan will be making a return appearance on the band’s forthcoming album, after contributing a guest vocal on the song “No Rest” from their debut EP, In The Eye Of The Storm.

The album, due for release in 2020, will feature a song cycle based on characters from the novels of acclaimed horror author A.S. Chambers.

Vocalist / guitarist, Rich Davenport, who previously played alongside Dolan in Atomkraft, says: “We were blown away with Tony’s contribution to 'No Rest', and when we started to plan our forthcoming album, we thought he would be ideal to play one of the central characters from AS Chambers’ books in the new material we’re writing. With 'No Rest', Tony delivered a spoken word piece, but on the new album he’ll also be singing, so we’re all excited to be working with him again. We’re also planning a special bonus track, which will be announced nearer the album’s release.”

Black Sheets Of Rain’s debut EP In The Eye Of The Storm was released in April via W.A.R. Productions.