BLACK SHEETS OF RAIN Release Download Single, Announce Debut EP Featuring TONY DOLAN Of VENOM INC

UK heavy metal power trio Black Sheets Of Rain will release their debut EP, In The Eye Of The Storm, through long-running metal label W.A.R. Productions in April 2019. The band features Dave Nuttall (drums / vocals, ex-Toy Dolls), Matt Lambourne (bass, ex-Solomon Groove) and Rich Davenport (vocals / guitar, ex-See Red, Atomkraft). The EP will feature a guest vocal contribution from Davenport’s former Atomkraft bandmate Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan (Venom Inc) on the song “No Rest”, and an introductory instrumental track by W.A.R. labelmate Hugin from fantasy ambient metal band Uruk Hai.

The EP was produced, mixed and mastered by Tony Wilson (Diamond Head, BBC Radio Friday Rock Show). The limited edition digipack version of the CD will feature the painting “The Compensation” by acclaimed Austrian artist Dietmar Pickering.

The track "Through The Storm" is available now as a download single from iTunes and all other reputable online stores, and can also be streamed on Spotify. The track is featured in Surprise, a new horror movie from Hermitage Wanderer / Greenhouse Films, which premiered in Manchester, UK, on November 24th and will be sent to film festivals in 2019.

A lyric video is now online on the band’s Facebook page, created by R.R. Wyatt Studios. A teaser trailer for the horror film Surprise can be seen below.