BLACK SHEETS OF RAIN Release Lyric Video For "No Rest" Featuring VENOM INC. Frontman TONY DOLAN

UK heavy metal power trio, Black Sheets Of Rain, have released the first single, "No Rest", from their upcoming debut EP, In The Ey Of The Storm, out on April 26 via W.A.R. Productions. Watch a lyric video for "No Rest" below, and order the EP here.

Taking their musical cues from classic acts like Judas Priest, Black Sabbath, Kings X, Thin Lizzy, Accept, Metallica, Iron Maiden, UFO, Anthrax and Dio, Black Sheets Of Rain's focus is on writing memorable songs delivered with relentless energy. Their sound distils influences from across the metal spectrum, from doom to thrash, into a hard-hitting contemporary sound. Pounding drums, rumbling bass, biting guitars and gritty vocals underpin the band’s heavy, melodic material.

A power trio in the vintage mould, the band feature David Nuttall (Drums/Vocals, ex-Toy Dolls), Matt Lambourne (Bass / Vocals, ex-Solomon Groove) and Rich Davenport (Guitar/Lead Vocals, ex-See Red, Atomkraft). Songs from their forthcoming debut EP have already met with an enthusiastic reception at live shows supporting established UK Metal bands Eliminator, Seven Sisters and Conjuring Fate.

The track "Through The Storm" is featured in Surprise, a recent horror movie from Hermitage Wanderer/Greenhouse Films, which premiered in Manchester in November 2018 and will be sent to film festivals in 2019.

The band members have gigged extensively over the years in the UK and abroad, and have worked on a number of self-released albums, singles and EPs in previous projects. Shows will be forthcoming to promote the release of their debut EP, with a view to following this with a full-length album in 2020.

Featured on "No Rest" is a guest vocal from Davenport’s former Atomkraft bandmate, Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan (Venom Inc.).

The EP was produced by Tony Wilson, producer of Tommy Vance’s legendary Friday Rock Show, and of countless sessions for John Peel’s long-running BBC radio show. Wilson has continued to work extensively as a producer, and the band enlisted him for the EP due to his expertise in producing radio sessions and live concert broadcasts which captured the energy and spontaneity of bands like Thin Lizzy, Dio and Iron Maiden, coupled with his knowledge of contemporary studio techniques.

Lyrically, many of the songs on the EP are about surviving difficult times ("Still Spark Something", "Through The Storm", "Force Of Habit".) The track "Weight Of Shadows" talks about the experience of dealing with depression, and will be released as a single in aid of Ian’s Chain, a charity which counsels those struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts, and supports people who have lost a loved one to suicide. For more information please see www.ianschain.co.uk

The song "No Rest" offers a more light-hearted contrast, with an Edgar Allan-Poe inspired slice of gothic horror. The band are also collaborating with horror author A.C. Chambers on a series of linked songs based on his novels.