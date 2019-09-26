BLACK STAR RIDERS' Another State Of Grace Enters Worldwide Charts

Black Star Riders recently released their new album, Another State Of Grace, via Nuclear Blast Records. The album has now entered the charts worldwide, including #1 in the UK Rock Top 40, #3 in Scotland Top 100, and #6 in the US New Artist Albums.

Worldwide chart results:

UK - Rock Top 40 #1

Scottland - Top 100 #3

UK - Indie Top 40 #3

Hungary #3

UK - Vinyl #4

USA - New Artist Albums #6

USA - Top Albums #7

Sweden - Physical #13

UK - national charts #14

Germany #23

Switzerland #32

Ireland #49

France - Top 200 Physical #87

Another State Of Grace is available on CD, vinyl and vinyl picture disc, limited edition boxset and limited edition light green vinyl. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down"

"Another State Of Grace"

"Ain’t The End Of The World"

"Underneath The Afterglow"

"Soldier In The Ghetto"

"Why Do You Love Your Guns?"

"Standing In The Line Of Fire"

"What Will It Take?"

"In The Shadow Of The War Machine"

"Poisoned Heart"

“Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down” lyric video:

"Ain’t The End Of The World" video:

"Another State Of Grace" video:

"Ain't The End Of The World" acoustic

"Underneath The Afterglow":

(Photo - Robert John)