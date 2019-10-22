BLACK STAR RIDERS Bassist ROBBIE CRANE Profiles RUDY SARZO Acoustic Electric In New Video

In the video below, Robbie Crane, bass player for Black Star Riders, runs through all of the reasons why the Sawtooth Rudy Sarzo Acoustic Electric Bass Guitar is the best!

Black Star Riders is currently on tour in The UK in support of their new album, Another State Of Grace. To view their complete live itinerary, click here.

Tracklisting:

"Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down"

"Another State Of Grace"

"Ain’t The End Of The World"

"Underneath The Afterglow"

"Soldier In The Ghetto"

"Why Do You Love Your Guns?"

"Standing In The Line Of Fire"

"What Will It Take?"

"In The Shadow Of The War Machine"

"Poisoned Heart"

“Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down” lyric video:

"Ain’t The End Of The World" video:

"Another State Of Grace" video:

"Ain't The End Of The World" acoustic:

"Underneath The Afterglow":