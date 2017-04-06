BLACK STAR RIDERS Debut “Dancing With The Wrong Girl” Music Video

Black Star Riders have released a video for “Dancing With The Wrong Girl”, a track from the band’s Heavy Fire album, available worldwide via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Watch below:

In a mutual decision, Black Star Riders and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso recently decided to part ways.

“The band wish him well in his future endeavours and thank him for the great albums, killer shows and good times together. The new drummer will be announced shortly,” said the band.

Black Star Riders guitarist Damon Johnson recently told the White Line Fever Podcast that DeGrasso’s involvement in the Ratt reunion would not have a negative impact on their band.

DeGrasso, 53, has performed with Stephen Pearcy, Warren Demartini, Juan Croucier and Carlos Cavazo in the past couple of months.

“Jimmy’s such a world class, amazing drummer that he’s going to sound great in any situation,” Damon Johnson told White Line Fever. “It’s a great opportunity for Jimmy and any time I talk to him about it, he just kind of laughs about the whole thing because it’s crazy that he would be at this point in his life and his phone would be ringing all the time from all types of people that want to have him come and play. So I’m happy for him and it’s got to be a lot of fun.”

Black Star Riders start their summer European tour in Dusseldorf, Germany on May 24th. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.