BLACK STAR RIDERS “Delighted And Honoured” To Be Touring With JUDAS PRIEST And SAXON

US/Irish hard rock band, Black Star Rider, will be joining metal legends Judas Priest and Saxon for a spring North American tour, Firepower 2018. The tour will kick off on March 13th in Wilkes Barre, PA and will wrap on May 1st in San Antonio, TX.

Says BSR vocalist Rick Warwick: “Delighted and honored to be touring the USA with our friends and legends Judas Priest and Saxon. Black Star Riders cannot wait to bring some “Heavy Fire” to your town in 2018!"

Black Star Riders is made up of Warwick (Thin Lizzy), guitarist Scott Gorham (Thin Lizzy), guitarist Damon Johnson (Brother Cane, Alice Cooper, Thin Lizzy), bassist Robert Crane (Ratt) and drummer Chad Szeliga (Breaking Benjamin, Black Label Society). The band is currently on tour in support of their third studio album, Heavy Fire, which was released earlier this year with Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Confirmed tour dates:

March

13 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama

31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple

April

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

(Photo - Richard Stow)