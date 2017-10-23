BLACK STAR RIDERS “Delighted And Honoured” To Be Touring With JUDAS PRIEST And SAXON
October 23, 2017, 41 minutes ago
US/Irish hard rock band, Black Star Rider, will be joining metal legends Judas Priest and Saxon for a spring North American tour, Firepower 2018. The tour will kick off on March 13th in Wilkes Barre, PA and will wrap on May 1st in San Antonio, TX.
Says BSR vocalist Rick Warwick: “Delighted and honored to be touring the USA with our friends and legends Judas Priest and Saxon. Black Star Riders cannot wait to bring some “Heavy Fire” to your town in 2018!"
Black Star Riders is made up of Warwick (Thin Lizzy), guitarist Scott Gorham (Thin Lizzy), guitarist Damon Johnson (Brother Cane, Alice Cooper, Thin Lizzy), bassist Robert Crane (Ratt) and drummer Chad Szeliga (Breaking Benjamin, Black Label Society). The band is currently on tour in support of their third studio album, Heavy Fire, which was released earlier this year with Nuclear Blast Entertainment.
Confirmed tour dates:
March
13 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum
18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place
27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre
30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama
31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple
April
3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena
10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center
15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center
17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
19 - San Francisco - The Warfield
22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre
May
1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
(Photo - Richard Stow)