BLACK STAR RIDERS Frontman RICKY WARWICK Diagnosed With Pleurisy Following "Small Procedure" At Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Black Star Riders / Thin Lizzy frontman, Ricky Warwick recently underwent on a "small procedure" at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California and issued the following via Instagram: "Should never have asked Tina where to put that Christmas Tree! Small procedure this morning... all good. Thank you to the lovely staff and doctors and Cedars Sinia Hospital West Hollywood!! Happy New Year!!!"

Warwick has since updated his condition:

"Wee update from the hospital. I've been finally after numerous tests been diagnosed with Pleurisy of the right lung.. a form of pneumonia. I'm still in hospital and probably will be for another couple of days...

"I'm feeling a little better everyday but it's a slow process ... but compared to some poor souls I've nothing too much to complain about. Never been in hospital overnight in my life until I came down with this ... I suppose 53 not out is a good run so far!

I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the lovely kind messages of support you've all sent me, it's very humbling and has cheered me up no end. THANK YOU ALL... and hopefully normal service will be resumed soon."