BLACK STAR RIDERS Frontman RICKY WARWICK Guests On Official DANKO JONES Podcast

Ricky Warwick of The Black Star Riders is on the official Danko Jones podcast to talk about the formation of The Black Star Riders, joining Thin Lizzy, guitarist Scott Gorham, recording with Joe Elliot and touring with Def Leppard.

Black Star Riders will be joining metal legends Judas Priest and Saxon for a spring North American tour, Firepower 2018. The tour will kick off on March 13th in Wilkes Barre, PA and will wrap on May 1st in San Antonio, TX.

Tour dates:

March

13 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama

31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple

April

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum