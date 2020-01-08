BLACK STAR RIDERS Frontman RICKY WARWICK Released From Hospital

After undergoing a “small procedure” at the Cedars-Sinai hospital in West Hollywood, CA, Black Star Riders / Thin Lizzy frontman Ricky Warwick has been released from the hospital. Warwick was diagnosed with pleurisy, a condition in which the linings of the lungs become inflamed.

Warwick wrote in an Instagram post: “I'm home !!! Gonna take a couple of weeks to fully get over the illness so I intend to get stuck into these... I can't thank you all enough for your messages of support it really helped to keep my spirits up and make me smile more than you know. Love you all, Ricky xx #homesweethome #lovetoread #beingsicksucks #blackstarridersfans #goodfriendsgoodlife"

Warwick recently signed a worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast for his solo album releases. Further, he also announced that he has begun recording his latest solo offering, When Life Was Fast And Hard. Playing on the album are Ricky Warwick (vocals, guitars), Robert Crane (bass), Keith Nelson (buitars) and Xavier Muriel (drums), as well as several special guests.

(Photo - Robert John)