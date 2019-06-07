BLACK STAR RIDERS Frontman RICKY WARWICK To Guest On Forthcoming SINNER Album

Sinner frontman / Primal Fear bassist Mat Sinner has checked in with the following update:

The story of Santa Muerte - Part 2

"Today I will feature Ricky Warwick in Part Two. Ricky and me met for the first time on the Rock Meets Classic tour 2016. We had a great time rocking out the Thin Lizzy tunes with Scott Gorham and the boys. Everybody knows that I’m a big fan of the band, but I really like Ricky’s solo stuff ('Celebrating Sinking' = classic!) and The Almighty albums. Ricky’s attitude is a perfect example how to give 100% on every show and why I like this guy so much, plus we share the same craziness in supporting our football teams! Ricky was singing already on Tequila Suicide, and after an even more enjoyable RMC tour 2019, Ricky promised to sing with me on a song of our new Sinner album. 'What Went Wrong' is the choice and I’m super excited to have Ricky with us again and proud of our friendship."

Mat Sinner recently issued the following:

"For the first time I will split the vocals with the wonderful Giorgia Colleluori (Eternal Idol), and in addition Sascha Krebs (Rock Meets Classic) will be in the studio, too. Markus Kullmann will pound the drums, and my long time partners Tom Naumann (Primal Fear) and Alexander Scholpp (Tarja) will rocking out the riffs. Dennis Ward will be recording with us and we will announce some spectacular guests soon! Thx to AFM Records in your trust - let's rock!"

Sinner was launched in 1982. They have released 18 studio albums to date, the latest one being Tequila Suicide in 2017.