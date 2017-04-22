BLACK STAR RIDERS Guitarist DAMON JOHNSON - "The UK Is Our Absolute #1 Market And We're Very Respectful Of That"

Metal Express Radio's Mick Burgess recently caught up with Black Star Riders lead guitarist Damon Johnson to talk about the band's new album, Heavy Fire, their UK tour, and the legacy of Thin Lizzy. Check out the interview below.

Black Star Riders have released a video for “Dancing With The Wrong Girl”, a track from the band’s Heavy Fire album, available worldwide via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Lead vocalist/guitarist Ricky Warwick explains about the track, "The greatest lie we can endure is from our own denial, sometimes two wrongs can make it alright."

The video was filmed in East London's neon-clad Gods Own Junkyard and was directed by Louis Catlett.

In a mutual decision, Black Star Riders and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso recently decided to part ways.

“The band wish him well in his future endeavours and thank him for the great albums, killer shows and good times together. The new drummer will be announced shortly,” said the band.

Black Star Riders start their summer European tour in Dusseldorf, Germany on May 24th. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.