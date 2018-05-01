BLACK STAR RIDERS Guitarist SCOTT GORHAM - "We Are Going Into The Studio In February"; Video

Neil Turbin (Deathriders, ex-Anthrax) recently conducted an in-depth interview with guitarist Scott Gorham (Black Star Riders, Thin Lizzy) in Los Angeles for The Metal Voice. During the chat, Gorham talks Black Star Riders, his time in Thin Lizzy and Phil Lynott as a leader and songwriter.

Asked if they have started work on a new Black Star Riders album, Scott reveals: "We are going into the studio in February 2019, so we are all ready, I think Ricky Warwick (vocals) has already got the lyrics done, he is like the ATM machine, he is like that prolific."

When asked if there will be a Thin Lizzy Reunion in the near future with original drummer Brian Downey, Scott replies: "Yeah, there is always that chance - we are thinking next year we are talking about possibly doing another six shows like we did a couple of years ago. But there has to be a reason to come out and do it, not because you want to make some money, their has got to be a reason, an anniversary of some sort. There has to be a point."

Watch the interview below: