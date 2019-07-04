BLACK STAR RIDERS Introduce New Band Lineup In Another State Of Grace Album Trailer; Video

Black Star Riders will release their new studio album, Another State Of Grace, on September 6 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here, and watch a new trailer below:

Another State Of Grace sees the band deliver another stunning collection of songs. The bands new members Chad Szeliga (drums) and Christian Martucci (lead guitar) further developing the band’s burgeoning reputation as one of the most essential contemporary rock acts. Recorded at Sphere Studios in Burbank, California in February 2017, Another State Of Grace was produced & mixed by Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax, Uriah Heep).

Longtime supporter Joe Elliott, vocalist of Def Leppard says, “I’ve been an ardent supporter ever since they started their journey having moved away from being Thin Lizzy and becoming a legitimate band in their own right. For me, this is by far their best effort to date.”

Vocalist Ricky Warwick says, “This has probably been the most enjoyable experience in the studio I have had making a record. The vibe and commitment the boys brought into this was stellar. Our most anthemic and soulful album to date. I’m very proud and excited for people to hear Another State Of Grace'”

The album is available on CD, vinyl and vinyl picture disc, limited edition boxset and limited edition light green vinyl. Full album tracklistings for all formats below.

CD:

"Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down"

"Another State Of Grace"

"Ain’t The End Of The World"

"Underneath The Afterglow"

"Soldier In The Ghetto"

"Why Do You Love Your Guns?"

"Standing In The Line Of Fire"

"What Will It Take?"

"In The Shadow Of The War Machine"

"Poisoned Heart"

+ Hip Flask, Poster, Photocard

"Another State Of Grace" video: