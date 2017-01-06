BLACK STAR RIDERS Premier “Testify Or Say Goodbye” Music Video

Nuclear Blast will release Black Star Riders’ third studio album, Heavy Fire, on February 3rd. A third official album trailer has been released. Today, the band premieres the new video for the second single, “Testify Or Say Goodbye”.

Frontman Ricky Warwick comments on the track:

"Power, glory, rock n roll with a whole lotta soul…

You gotta testify or say goodbye

Tell me no secrets, tell me no lies

Get up on the stand look me straight in the eye

You gotta testify or say goodbye... Kinda says it all really!!"

Check out the video below:

2016 saw Black Star Riders return to the studio with producer Nick Raskulinecz (Rush, The Foo Fighters, Mastodon), at his studio just outside Nashville. The resultant album is Black Star Riders most accomplished work to date. From the immediate riffs of album opener “Heavy Fire” to the instant hooks of first single “When The Night Comes In”, from the dirty bass groove of “Thinking About You Could Get Me Killed” to the familiar and trademark dual guitars of Gorham and Johnson on “Testify Or Say Goodbye”, this is an album that will further cement BSR’s reputation as one of the world premiere rock acts.

"Angst, passion, power, glory, love, truth, lies, loyalty, questions that begged to be answered. There's a guitar army coming…and it's bringing the Heavy Fire.” – Ricky Warwick (vocals)

"Not many new bands get to record three albums these days. Without doubt this is BSR'S best album so far. We had a great time recording it and can't wait to play the new songs live on tour in March." – Scott Gorham (guitars)

Following on from their critically acclaimed albums All Hell Breaks Loose and The Killer Instinct, which have paved the way for Black Star Riders to be recognized as a power force in the modern day of rock n’ roll, Heavy Fire will be once again released by Nuclear Blast Entertainment. The band have also brought in Pledgemusic, one of the most innovative and successful platforms of the modern music world, to give fans extra special product and experiences to go along with the album’s release.

Formats: Limited Edition Digibook CD (including bonus track), CD, Vinyl, Vinyl Picture Disc, Digital Album

Mail order: Limited Orange & Clear Vinyl (Pre-order)

Tracklisting:

“Heavy Fire

“When The Night Comes In”

“Dancing With The Wrong Girl”

“Who Rides The Tiger”

“Cold War Love”

“Testify Or Say Goodbye”

“Thinking About You Could Get Me Killed”

“True Blue Kid”

“Ticket To Rise”

“Letting Go Of Me”

The Limited Edition Digibook CD will include the above tracklisting plus the bonus track “Fade”.

“When The Night Comes In” lyric video:

Trailers:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3: