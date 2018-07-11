BLACK STAR RIDERS’ Robbie Crane To Join HOOKERS & BLOW For Summer Tour With THE DEAD DAISIES

Hookers & Blow, a now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot Guitarist Alex Grossi is celebrating it’s 15-year anniversary and is excited to welcome longtime friend Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders) on bass for their upcoming North American tour supporting The Dead Daisies. The 25 city tour will kick off on August 15th in Cleveland, OH.

"We are really excited to have Robbie joining us this summer, says Guitarist Alex Grossi. "He is not only a great player, but probably one of the funniest guys we have ever met."

Most recently, Dizzy Reed has released his very first solo record Rock & Roll Ain't Easy, featuring members of Guns N' Roses, No Doubt, Quiet Riot, Wasp, The Psychedelic Furs, Thin Lizzy and many more.

Hookers & Blow has always kept its members busy between their high-profile projects and earlier this year they completed their annual "Holiday Hangover" tour rounded out by bassist Todd Kerns (Slash), drummer Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig) and bassist Chip Z' Nuff (Enuff Z'nuff).The tour also featured comedian vet Don Jamieson (VH1's That Metal Show).

Tour dates:

August

15 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s

17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

18 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

19 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds

22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

23 - London, ON - Harris Park

24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

26 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

28 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

9 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

31 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

September

1 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

4 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

6 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre