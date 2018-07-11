BLACK STAR RIDERS’ Robbie Crane To Join HOOKERS & BLOW For Summer Tour With THE DEAD DAISIES
July 11, 2018, 16 hours ago
Hookers & Blow, a now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot Guitarist Alex Grossi is celebrating it’s 15-year anniversary and is excited to welcome longtime friend Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders) on bass for their upcoming North American tour supporting The Dead Daisies. The 25 city tour will kick off on August 15th in Cleveland, OH.
"We are really excited to have Robbie joining us this summer, says Guitarist Alex Grossi. "He is not only a great player, but probably one of the funniest guys we have ever met."
Most recently, Dizzy Reed has released his very first solo record Rock & Roll Ain't Easy, featuring members of Guns N' Roses, No Doubt, Quiet Riot, Wasp, The Psychedelic Furs, Thin Lizzy and many more.
Hookers & Blow has always kept its members busy between their high-profile projects and earlier this year they completed their annual "Holiday Hangover" tour rounded out by bassist Todd Kerns (Slash), drummer Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig) and bassist Chip Z' Nuff (Enuff Z'nuff).The tour also featured comedian vet Don Jamieson (VH1's That Metal Show).
Tour dates:
August
15 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s
17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
18 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
19 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds
22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
23 - London, ON - Harris Park
24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre
25 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
26 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
28 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom
9 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's
30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
31 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
September
1 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
4 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
6 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
7 - Dallas, TX - Trees
8 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club
13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre