BLACK STAR RIDERS To Record New Album In Los Angeles With Producer JAY RUSTON; Video Interview

Backstage at Planet Rockstock 2018, Ricky Warwick and Scott Gorham from Black Star Riders spoke to Wyatt from Planet Rock about heir first time performing at Rockstock as BSR, the departure of guitarist Damon Johnson, changes in their sound with Stone Sour’s Christian Martucci joining the band for their next album, and whether they’re a British, Irish or American band. Watch below.

Offering an update on their upcoming fourth studio album, Warwick reveals: "We got into the studio in January with the new boy Christian Martucci from Stone Sour who we’re absolutely delighted to have as part of our family. We’ve already demoed 16 songs and we start with Jay Ruston producing the album and we’re going to record in LA, so it’s a change all round because obviously we used Nick Raskulinecz for the last two records, which was great. But just with Damon leaving and Christian coming in, Jay’s mixed the last two Black Star Riders albums, so we just thought let’s just do the whole thing in LA with Jay this time and Christian’s worked with him before in Stone Sour so there’s a relationship there. So, we’re excited.”

