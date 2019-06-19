BLACK STONE CHERRY Announce Co-Headline Tour With THE LACS

“We are stoked to hit the road with The Lacs this October and November for a southern fried co-headline throw down! We look forward to getting back to some great places we haven’t been to in a long time and seeing our incredible fans along the way-while also hopefully making many new ones! Don’t miss this tour..trust us!” - Black Stone Cherry

Tour dates:

October

17 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys

18 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

19 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

20 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

24 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Whiskey Baron

25 - Fort Collins, CO - Sundance Steakhouse & Saloomn

26 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal Bar

30 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

31 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

November

1 - Chico, CA - The Tackle Box

2 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

5 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House of Blues

6 - San Diego, CA - Soma Sidestage

14 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

15 - Holiday, FL - The Stockyard

16 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch

(Photo - Will Ireland)