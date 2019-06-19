BLACK STONE CHERRY Announce Co-Headline Tour With THE LACS
June 19, 2019, 11 minutes ago
“We are stoked to hit the road with The Lacs this October and November for a southern fried co-headline throw down! We look forward to getting back to some great places we haven’t been to in a long time and seeing our incredible fans along the way-while also hopefully making many new ones! Don’t miss this tour..trust us!” - Black Stone Cherry
Tour dates:
October
17 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys
18 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
19 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room
20 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
24 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Whiskey Baron
25 - Fort Collins, CO - Sundance Steakhouse & Saloomn
26 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal Bar
30 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
31 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
November
1 - Chico, CA - The Tackle Box
2 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom
5 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House of Blues
6 - San Diego, CA - Soma Sidestage
14 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
15 - Holiday, FL - The Stockyard
16 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch
(Photo - Will Ireland)