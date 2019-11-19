BLACK STONE CHERRY Issues ALICE COOPER Tour Video Recap

"We had such a great time touring Europe with Uncle Alice Cooper," says Black Stone Cherry. "It was such a blast that we wanted to show you the most amazing footage that we shot on tour. Thanks to Mike Rodway for filming and creating it!"

Black Stone Cherry has four headlining shows remaining in 2019, those dates are:

November

21 - Manchester Music Hall - Lexington, KY

22 - Cotton Eyed Joe - Knoxville, TN

23 - Owensboro Convention Center - Owensboro, KY

24 - Appalachian Wireless Arena - Pikeville, KY