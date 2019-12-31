BLACK STONE CHERRY - New Album Due In 2020

"2019 was a great and busy year for the Black Stone Cherry camp," says the band in their end-of-year update.

"We started the year off on the Southern Rock Cruise, got to be guests on SiriusXM Elvis Radio, got snowed in for two days after a show in Minnesota in March, went to Japan to play for our Air Force, played our first show in Hawaii and ended up canceling our flights so we could stay an extra day because... Hawai’i."

"We had an incredible co-headline tour with Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, got to headline our beloved Ramblin' Man Fair in the UK for the 2nd time, got to headline a CASTLE in Wales that STILL brings us chills, played Woodstock Poland, filmed a new music video for 'My Last Breath', recorded and released our 2nd blues EP, got to headline our also beloved Kentucky State Fair, got to tour with the legend that is Alice Cooper, Alice Cooper and even got to play 'School's Out' with him in Holland, did a fun co-headline tour with The Lacs that took us back to the West Coast (finally) and ended the year in our home state playing 3 shows in Kentucky!"

"In between all of these moments were countless shows from bars to clubs to amphitheaters, to theaters, to arenas, to festivals..you name it! We gave EVERY SINGLE thing we had and we couldn’t do ANY OF these awesome things without YOU! So, THANK YOU for an incredible album cycle for Family Tree. We will see you all in 2020 with new tours and... what’s that?... a NEW ALBUM OF HEAVY SOUTHERN RIFF LADEN ROCK. We comin in hot... Much love."