BLACK STONE CHERRY - October UK Tour Pushed Back To September 2021
July 13, 2020, an hour ago
"We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it has become clear that it’s just not possible to go ahead with the shows as planned," says Kentucky rockers Black Stone Cherry. "We have looked at many options, but ultimately the health of our fans, crew, and family is paramount."
"The Black Stone Cherry Tour due to take place (in The UK) in October 2020 has been rescheduled to September 2021. We’re pleased to have been able to reschedule the tour in the same venues, so do hang on to your ticket – it will be valid for the new date."
"We cannot wait to come see you all with a new album under our belt and oh how much sweeter this tour will be! In the meantime, stay safe and look after each other. Please check out blackstonecherry.com for more info."
Catch Black Stone Cherry on tour across The United Kingdom with special guests Kris Barras Band at the following shows:
September 2021
9 - O2 Academy - Bristol
10 - O2 Academy - Birmingham
11 - Engine Shed - Lincoln
13 - Rock City - Nottingham
14 - O2 Academy - Leeds
16 - O2 Apollo - Manchester
17 - Barrowland - Glasgow
18 - Usher Hall - Edinburgh
20 - O2 Academy - Newcastle
21 - O2 Academy - Liverpool
23 - Leas Cliff Hall - Folkestone
24 - St Davids Hall - Cardiff
25 - Great Hall - Exeter
27 - O2 Guildhall - Southampton
28 - Corn Exchange - Cambridge
29 - Royal Albert Hall - London