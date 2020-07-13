BLACK STONE CHERRY - October UK Tour Pushed Back To September 2021

"We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it has become clear that it’s just not possible to go ahead with the shows as planned," says Kentucky rockers Black Stone Cherry. "We have looked at many options, but ultimately the health of our fans, crew, and family is paramount."

"The Black Stone Cherry Tour due to take place (in The UK) in October 2020 has been rescheduled to September 2021. We’re pleased to have been able to reschedule the tour in the same venues, so do hang on to your ticket – it will be valid for the new date."

"We cannot wait to come see you all with a new album under our belt and oh how much sweeter this tour will be! In the meantime, stay safe and look after each other. Please check out blackstonecherry.com for more info."

Catch Black Stone Cherry on tour across The United Kingdom with special guests Kris Barras Band at the following shows:

September 2021

9 - O2 Academy - Bristol

10 - O2 Academy - Birmingham

11 - Engine Shed - Lincoln

13 - Rock City - Nottingham

14 - O2 Academy - Leeds

16 - O2 Apollo - Manchester

17 - Barrowland - Glasgow

18 - Usher Hall - Edinburgh

20 - O2 Academy - Newcastle

21 - O2 Academy - Liverpool

23 - Leas Cliff Hall - Folkestone

24 - St Davids Hall - Cardiff

25 - Great Hall - Exeter

27 - O2 Guildhall - Southampton

28 - Corn Exchange - Cambridge

29 - Royal Albert Hall - London