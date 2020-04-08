BLACK STONE CHERRY Offer New Shirts To Aid COVID-19 Response Efforts

"These are crazy and unpredictable times, y’all. We felt we needed to use our platform to do at least SOMETHING to help give back," say the guys in Black Stone Cherry.

"We are proud to announce we have 2 NEW T-Shirts available for pre-order worldwide!

The 'United We Stand' shirt will have 100% of proceeds going straight towards COVID-19 relief.

The 'Crew Relief' shirt will have 100% of proceeds going straight to our amazing road crew - who we quite literally couldn’t do this without, and need them when it’s time to fire up the bus again!

These shirts are available for pre-order in North America at this location and in The UK by clicking here. Thank you all."

In other news, Black Stone Cherry is expected to release their seventh studio album later this year.

Seeing as BSC's upcoming North American tour with Alter Bridge was postponed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, take some comfort in the fact that it's cheaper to drink alone.