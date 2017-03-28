BLACK STONE CHERRY Release “Cheaper To Drink Alone” Music Video

Black Stone Cherry have released a video for their new single, “Cheaper To Drink Alone", lifted from the band’s Kentucky album. The video was filmed at the Spillway Bar And Grill in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and was directed by Blake Judd. Watch below:

Black Stone Cherry will hitting the road in May for an 18-date US tour in support Kentucky, out now via Mascot Label Group. Beginning in Houston, Texas before routing up the West Coast and into the Midwest, the tour will be supported by Citizen Zero and Letters From The Fire and include festival stops at San Antonio Texas’ River City Rockfest, Pryor, Oklahoma’s Rocklahoma, Sioux City, Iowa’s Awesome Biker Nights, and Earlville, Iowa's Tri State Speedway.

Black Stone Cherry commented, "After a nice break, we are so excited to get back on the road and kick some serious ass! It's been a while since we've set out on a coast-to-coast US headline tour and we expect this to be the best yet! We are a LIVE band. We are bringing our A Game and promise to leave it all on the stage every night. You deserve nothing less. Rock music deserves nothing less. We want you to experience with us what we guarantee will be a rejuvenating night of music and passion on this tour! Don't miss it!"

Tour dates:

March

28 - Fort Wayne, IN - Rusty Spur (with Through Fire and Caleb Johnson)

29 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

31 - Green Bay, WI - The Sandlot (with Through Fire and Caleb Johnson)

April

1 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater

2 - Peoria, IL - Limelight (with Through Fire and Caleb Johnson)

May

25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

26 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

27 - San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest

28 - Pryor, Ok - Rocklahoma

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent*

June

1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues*

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey A Go Go*

3 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield*

4 - Reno, NV - Cargo*

6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon*

7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater*

9 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory*

10 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory*

12 - Denver, CO - Blue Bird Theater*

13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre*

15 - Libertyville, IL - Austin’s*

16 - Sioux City, IA - Awesome Biker Nights

17 - Earlville, IA - Tri State Speedway

* - with Citizen Zero and Letters From The Fire