BLACK STONE CHERRY To Release Black To Blues EP In September; Teaser Video Streaming

Black Stone Cherry pay tribute to their blues roots and heroes on the new 6-track EP, Black To Blues, out on September 29th on CD, blue vinyl, download and streaming. Pre-order at this location.

In case you didn't know, Mascot Label Group is home to some of the finest blues icons of this generation, such as Joe Bonamassa, Beth Hart, Walter Trout, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Gales, Jonny Lang, Robben Ford, Bernie Marsden, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Sonny Landreth and more. Now's the perfect time to add Black Stone Cherry to this illustrious list.

But before you think "Hey, blues... That's something my dad listens to...", these four young guys will prove you wrong.

Black Stone Cherry selected six of their favorite tunes by Howlin' Wolf, Muddy Waters, Freddie King and Albert King, and reimagined them with the meaty moxie of classic BSC.

“I know it’s crazy for four rock n’ roll dudes to make a blues EP, but it’s us sharing with everyone the music that’s been our DNA from day one” - Chris Robertson

Tracklisting:

“Built For Comfort”

“Champagne & Reefer”

“Palace Of The King”

“Hoochie Coochie Man”

“Born Under A Bad Sign”

“I Want To Be Loved”

(Photo - Harry Reese)