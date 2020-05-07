BLACK STONE CHERRY Welcomes ALTER BRIDGE For Episode #4 Of "Cherry Chat", Airing Friday

We are all in unprecedented times, experiencing lockdowns, curfews, and practicing social distancing. But Black Stone Cherry have decided not to let that stop them talking to friends across the globe, so last month they launched the live weekly Cherry Chat.

Talking about the series the band says; “Cherry Chat was born from wanting to give our fans something fun to look forward to and something different than the normal live stream. We have SO enjoyed talking to our friends in so many different bands. Our goal is to make it extremely personable and not like an interview. It’s literally just bands chatting, telling stories, sharing laughs, all while being LIVE to the world!”

The virtual happy hour chats see the guys speak to different bands on different topics. Chris, Ben, Jon, and John-Fred jumped on to a video call with their buddies Halestorm in Episode 1 where they talked about how they are writing songs in quarantine, tour dreams, and pranks. Then In Episode 2 they caught up with Theory Of A Deadman where the shot the breeze on how they met, memories, and how they’re coping with life in general. Monster Truck followed as the featured guest on Episode 3 which can be viewed below.

This week on Friday, May 8 at 4 PM, EST the guys will be joined live by Alter Bridge. To view the new, and all past and future episodes, click here.

(Top photo - Javier Bragado)