BLACK SUN - New Single "Still Alive" To Feature Members Of SONATA ARCTICA, LORDI, BATTLE BEAST And More

During the production of Black Sun's new material, the band parted ways with their longtime lead singer. Under the wing of the band's producer, Nino Laurenne, Black Sun managed to find ways to finish the upcoming material, which will feature guest singers on all songs.

"Still Alive" is the first single from the band's upcoming release, and it will mark a new era, a clean slate for the South American rockers. Producer Nino Laurenne arranged for Finnish metal legends and talents like Tony Kakko (Sonata Arctica), Mr. Lordi (Lordi), Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast), Pasi Rantanen, Ellias Viljanen (Sonata Arctica), Netta Laurenne (Smackbound), Jukka Pelkonen (Omnium Gatherum) and Asim Searah (Wintersun, Damnnation Plan) to feature in this powerful and catchy metal hymn.

Black Sun plans to release "Still Alive" on January 21, accompanied by a lyric video. Stay tuned.