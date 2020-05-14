BLACK SUN Release New Single "Still Alive" Featuring Members Of SONATA ARCTICA, LORDI, BATTLE BEAST And More

Well known in their home country of Ecuador and South America for supporting bands such as Judas Priest, Kreator, Firewind, Edguy, UDO, and more, Rockshots Records announces their latest signing of heavy metal trio Black Sun for the release of their new EP, Silent Enemy, due out Summer 2020. The EP follows the band's three previous albums: The Pupetteer (2017), Dance Of Elders (2010), and Tyrant From A Foreign Land (2015).

During the production of Black Sun's new material, the band parted ways with their longtime lead singer. Under the guidance of the EP's producer Nino Laurenne (Emma Winner – Finnish Grammy, Hevisaurus, Amorphis, The Rasmus), Black Sun found ways to complete the EP with guest singers on all the tracks. Guests include Finnish metal legends and talents like Tony Kakko (Sonata Arctica), Lordi, Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast), Pasi Rantanen (Thunderstone), Elias Viljanen (Sonata Arctica ), Netta Laurenne (Smackbound), Jukka Pelkonen (Omnium Gatherum), Asim Searah (Wintersun/Damnation Plan), Topias Kupiainen (Arion), Henning Basse (Firewind), Petri Lindroos (Ensiferum / Norther) and JF Aguirre (JF Aguirre Project). All come together to create a powerful and catchy metal hymn.

The band adds: "This EP is a new beginning for Black Sun, the tracks were written during the touring period for the last album. However, during the production and recording sessions, the former singer was removed from the band. Consequently, the songs changed, the band had more flexibility and freedom on where to take these songs. Hence, the featuring of many different singers is what makes this EP unique. We can't tell you exactly what will happen next, but we can guarantee this is only the beginning of an exciting new chapter, a rebirth that will bring much more music soon enough."

Today, the band reveals the first single "Still Alive", which marks a new era and a clean slate for the South American rockers. It's the perfect soundtrack to what the band has endured and prevailed during its recording. The song features guest vocals by Tony Kakko (Sonata Arctica), Lordi, Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast), Pasi Rantanen (Thunderstone), Elias Viljanen (Sonata Arctica ), Netta Laurenne (Smackbound), Jukka Pelkonen (Omnium Gatherum) and Asim Searah (Wintersun/Damnation Plan).

The band comments: "The light at the end of the tunnel. This is a melodic, powerful, and catchy metal hymn that features an array of multi-vocal performance by astonishing singers. It holds the final message that reveals the meaning of the whole concept of the EP."

The EP Silent Enemy is a concept release of seven tracks, three of them being special music scores (intro, interlude, outro). The EP will also have a special short-film based on its storyline out on its release day that was written by Black Sun and Topias Kupiainen.



