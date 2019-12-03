BLACK SWAN – DOKKEN, WHITESNAKE, MSG, MR. BIG Members Join Forces In New Band

Bassist Jeff Pilson (Dokken, Foreigner), vocalist Robin McAuley (McAuley Schenker Group, Survivor), guitarist Reb Beach (Winger, Whitesnake) and drummer Matt Starr (Mr. Big, Ace Frehley) have joined forces in a new project called Black Swan. The outfit's debut single and video will be released on Tuesday, December 10. A full-length album will follow in early 2020 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Pilson confirmed the project earlier in the year saying, “Can’t wait until you hear this project…it’s amazing!”

He went on to say, “We are here doing a project, which we cannot tell you the name of yet, or we'd have to kill you, featuring Reb Beach on guitar, Robin McAuley on vocals, Matt Starr on drums, yours truly on bass," he said. "It's going to be coming out probably in late 2019. It's turning out amazing. Matt is laying his drums down right now. He's bringing it to life. It's amazing, this project, incredible music. Wait until you hear everybody's playing and singing. It's beyond, way beyond."