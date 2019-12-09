BLACK SWAN Feat. DOKKEN, WHITESNAKE, MSG, MR. BIG Members To Release Shake The World Album In February

Black Swan, featuring bassist Jeff Pilson (Dokken, Foreigner), vocalist Robin McAuley (McAuley Schenker Group, Survivor), guitarist Reb Beach (Winger, Whitesnake) and drummer Matt Starr (Mr. Big, Ace Frehley), will release their debut album, Shake The World, on February 14 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The debut single and music video for the title track will be out tomorrow, December 10. Pre-orders, including signed CDs and t-shirt bundles will be available beginning tomorrow as well.

Pilson confirmed the project earlier in the year saying, “Can’t wait until you hear this project…it’s amazing!”

He went on to say, “We are here doing a project, which we cannot tell you the name of yet, or we'd have to kill you, featuring Reb Beach on guitar, Robin McAuley on vocals, Matt Starr on drums, yours truly on bass," he said. "It's going to be coming out probably in late 2019. It's turning out amazing. Matt is laying his drums down right now. He's bringing it to life. It's amazing, this project, incredible music. Wait until you hear everybody's playing and singing. It's beyond, way beyond."