BLACK SWAN Feat. ROBIN McAULEY, REB BEACH, JEFF PILSON, MATT STARR Release Debut Album; "Make It There" Music Video Streaming
February 14, 2020, an hour ago
Black Swan, featuring vocalist Robin McAuley (McAuley Schenker Group), guitarist Reb Beach (Winger, Whitesnake), bassist Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, The End Machine, ex-Dokken), and drummer Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big) have released their debut album, Shake The World, fia Frontiers Music Srl on on CD, LP, & digital formats.
Order the album here, and watch a video for the song "Make It There" below.
Tracklisting:
"Shake The World"
"Big Disaster"
"Johnny Came Marching"
"Immortal Souls"
"Make It There"
"She's On To Us"
"The Rock That Rolled Away"
"Long Road To Nowhere"
"Sacred Place"
"Unless We Change"
"Divided/United"
"Make It There" video:
"Big Disaster" video:
"Shake The World" video:
Black Swan lineup:
Robin McAuley - Lead Vocals and Background Vocals
Reb Beach - Guitars and Background Vocals
Jeff Pilson - Bass, Acoustic Guitar, Keys and Background Vocals
Matt Starr - Drums and Percussion