BLACK THERAPY Announce Lineup Change; Post “Theogony” Guitar Playthrough Video

Following the addition of their new guitar player Andrea Mataloni, Black Therapy have announced another change within their lineup. Bassist Alessandro has left the band and founding member and longtime guitarist Lorenzo Carlini will now handle bass duties. With that, the band has announced the addition of a new guitarist, Davide Celletti.

The band states: “We want to thank Alessandro for all the great time spent together, it's been awesome to share this journey with him. Davide already helped us out during our show in Bologna, proving himself to be a great addiction to the lineup. You can see him in action on this playthrough for ‘Theogony’ from our new album In The Embrace Of Sorrow, I Smile, out now via Apostasy Records!”

For all people that way too often feel deep grief and seek desperately for a way out, Black Therapy’s second full-length album delivers the perfect credo: In The Embrace Of Sorrow, I Smile.



Besides their self-released EP Through This Path, their debut-album Symptoms Of A Common Sickness and numerous live-shows (alongside bands like Nile, Ex Deo, Dark Lunacy, Arch Enemy, November) their EP The Final Outcome in 2014 attracted a lot of attention outside of Italy. In the 16th Cellar Studio (Fleshgod Apocalypse, Hour Of Penance, Hideous Divinity) arose their new musical sign of life which comes even closer to the vision of the Italian melodic death metal five-piece.