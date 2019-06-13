Black Thrash N' Rollers ANTICOSM Set To Release The Call Of The Void

New Jersey hellions Anticosm have announced the upcoming release of their third full-length album, The Call Of The Void. The album finds the band once again pushing the boundaries of their razor-edged brand of Black Thrash n’ Roll.

Consisting of nine tracks of furious thrash / trad metal infused with melodic black metal, The Call Of The Void is as relentless as it is memorable. It is the blood-thirsty beast that springs from the shadows with claws aimed directly at your throat. When the dust settles, you’ll be left anxiously awaiting the next attack.

Stream the album's first single, "Scorched Earth", now:

Anticosm will release The Call Of The Void through their own label, Hell Kill Destroy Records on August 16th. Pre-order the album at this location. The cover art and tracklisting can be seen below:

"Viral"

"Someone Must Suffer"

"Scorched Earth"

"Call Of The Void"

"Fall Asleep"

"Somewhere Between Life And Death"

"Behold The Venom Crystals"

"The Only Truth"

"Never Enough"

The Call Of The Void features founding members Kirill Kovalevsky (vocals), Mark Siedlecki II (lead and rhythm guitars) and Beheader (drums), along with bassist Tom Wilson. New guitarist Keith Romanski joined the fold shortly after the album was recorded.