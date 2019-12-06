BLACK TUSK Announce 2020 US Headline Dates; ALL HELL To Support
December 6, 2019, 16 minutes ago
Savannah, GA swamp rockers, Black Tusk, will be kicking off the new year with a headlining US tour, in which they will be supported by All Hell.
The trek will start on January 7 in Athens, GA and will conclude on January 17 in Tampa, FL. The full run of dates can be found below.
Dates:
January
7 - Athens, GA - The World Famous
8 - Chattanooga, TN - JJ’s Bohemia
9 - Memphis, TN - B-Side Memphis
10 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern
11 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
12 - Houston, TX - Rudyard’s
13 - New Orleans, LA - Poor Boys Bar
14 - Tallahassee, FL - The Warrior on The River
15 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub
16 - Miami, FL - Las Rosas
17 - Tampa, FL - The Blue Note Bar
(Photo - Adriana Boatwright)